GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College is announcing more upcoming Trailblazer Talks, on the heels of its first successful virtual recruitment event in April.

These events will be held over Blackboard Collaborate. Prospective students and parents are invited to attend, no account necessary.

May 8 , Noon-1 p.m. - https://us.bbcollab.com/guest/17cec4d6e12e43308ab4f3374c95a1df, or call in at +1-571-392-7650, PIN: 3326146059

, Noon-1 p.m. - https://us.bbcollab.com/guest/17cec4d6e12e43308ab4f3374c95a1df, or call in at +1-571-392-7650, PIN: 3326146059 May 18 , 4-5 p.m. - https://us.bbcollab.com/guest/b2aaa7ec09524cbb8bf0c25731ef1c90, or call in at +1-571-392-7650, PIN: 7775842246

, 4-5 p.m. - https://us.bbcollab.com/guest/b2aaa7ec09524cbb8bf0c25731ef1c90, or call in at +1-571-392-7650, PIN: 7775842246 May 29, Noon- 1 p.m. - https://us.bbcollab.com/guest/c02b279447f94c0aa63546e57a899520, or call in at +1-571-392-7650, PIN: 1194703363

Participants will have the opportunity to view a short presentation on the admissions process, virtual offerings and financial aid, and participate in a Q&A session with enrollment and financial aid representatives.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Lewis and Clark is the safe, smart choice for these uncertain times,” said Assistant Director of Admissions, Records and Recruitment Ryan Hodge. “We are here to help in any way that we can. These events are opportunities to come and hear great information about attending L&C or just to get quick questions answered by college staff.”

Lewis and Clark has more than 40 career and technical education programs from Dental Hygiene to Truck Driver Training, starting salaries for some of which can run as high as $50,000-100,000 annually.

The college also has numerous transfer options and agreements at a variety of four-year colleges and universities across the country. Simply by attending L&C for two years, transfer students can save an average of $18,396 on a bachelor’s degree, compared to students who attend Illinois colleges and universities for all four years.

L&C’s physical campuses are currently closed through the governor’s stay-at-home order due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The college is planning to deliver Summer 2020 classes online and continues to watch the ever-changing situation closely regarding Fall. Any updates will be posted for the public at www.lc.edu/coronavirus.

For more information, contact Hodge at rhodge@lc.edu or visit www.lc.edu/admissions to apply or enroll today.

More like this: