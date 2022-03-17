GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College and the Restoration Ecology program will conduct a prescribed burn today, Thursday, March 17, 2022, on portions of the Benjamin Godfrey campus between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m.

During the burn, smoke or flames may be visible. Certified prescribed burn managers and other trained personnel with proper vehicles and equipment will be working in the area until the burn presents no danger to the public. A Burn Plan has been developed and approved to appropriately control the fire and to ensure personnel and public safety.

Prescribed burns are held on parts of campus and grounds owned by L&C with the objective of controlling the spread of invasive plant species as part of the woodland’s overall management plan.

If you have any questions or concerns about this operation, please contact Campus Safety at (618) 468-3160.

