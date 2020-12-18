GODFREY – In her first three semesters studying science and chemistry at Lewis and Clark Community College, Marenike Moyegun has established herself as a future leader whose life experience has directed her to make a positive impact on generations to come.

The Edwardsville High School graduate simultaneously serves as president of both the Student Government Association and the Black Student Association. Also a member of Phi Theta Kappa, she's also extremely active in L&C Student Activities.

“Marenike is one of those rare students that immediately when you talk to her, you realize she has potential to be a leader,” said L&C Student Activities Coordinator and Student Government Association Co-Advisor Jared Hennings. “When you combine her involvement in student organizations and her academic success, it is not surprising why she’s positioned herself as she has – an overachiever in the most positive of ways.”

Moyegun, however, would not describe herself as an overachiever. She merely focuses on what makes her happy and helps her feel like she’s making a positive difference. She says much of her current involvement in extracurricular activities is mostly a way for her to cope with being at home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We're all stuck behind computer screens, stuck in our rooms for hours on end,” Moyegun said. “I really enjoy being in the classroom and interacting with everyone. I love having that close connection with my professors and advisors. Like a lot of other students, this can be pretty difficult on not only how we learn, but on our mental health. Even just over Zoom, I find that the more I participate, the more I'm still able to connect and meet new people. That brings me a lot of comfort and confidence. Before the pandemic, Student Activities really helped me connect with new people who are now friends. It’s really wonderful.”

L&C Student Government Association Advisor Sean Hill also has taken notice of Moyegun’s outlook on life and leadership among her peers.

“She has a quiet disposition, but is engaging and strives to make sure everyone’s voice is heard,” Hill said. “I have no doubt that her empathy and insight will allow her to be a successful and responsive leader after she leaves L&C.”

Moyegun has a clear path for her career after she’s slated to receive her Associate in Science degree after the 2021 spring semester.

As a child, she assisted her mother at home as she successfully beat breast cancer. The experience has led Moyegun to a future in toxicology as it relates to cancer research. She plans to transfer to the University of Alabama, near where her family currently resides, and pursue degrees in chemistry.

“My mother's cancer was really devastating for our entire family,” she said. “I was only 6 years old at the time, but it made a lasting impact on me. The medications she was prescribed were really debilitating and I remember making her popcorn, just doing whatever I could to help her feel better. Advancement in cancer treatments have come a long way since then, and I would love to make my career about continuing that progress.”

Moyegun adds that she originally chose to enroll at Lewis and Clark Community College because it was very affordable for her and offered a perfect first step into her dream career, which requires a high level of expertise.

“My favorite thing about going to Lewis and Clark is honestly the passion of my professors,” she said. “They really care about the subjects they're teaching and care about their students’ path forward.”

