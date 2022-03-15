GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College’s 17th Annual Student Art Exhibition will return to the Hatheway Cultural Center Gallery April 8-25.

The juried exhibit will begin with an opening reception, scheduled from 4-6 p.m., Friday, April 8, during which time prizes will be awarded for 1st Place, 2nd Place, 3rd Place, and three Honorable Mention awards.

Art Program Coordinator Angela Hung is looking forward to this year’s show.

“Our students are excited that the annual Student Art Exhibition will be able to be held on campus in the Hatheway Gallery this year,” Hung said. “The exhibit represents the culmination of much hard work by our students over the course of an academic year.”

The exhibit typically features more than 100 submissions, many of which will be available to purchase.

The event is free and open to the public. Gallery hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays throughout the exhibition.

For more information on the exhibit or L&C’s Associate in Fine Art program, visit www.lc.edu/program/AFAart or contact Hung at (618) 468-4665 or ahung@lc.edu.

