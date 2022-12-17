GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College is fortunate to attract students from all over the world; among them is Honors College and Trailblazers tennis standout Sofija Djunisijevic.

Djunisijevic, a sophomore, came to L&C from Cacak, Serbia on a tennis scholarship, but her academic prowess landed her in Honors College and Phi Theta Kappa (PTK), which is an honor society for high-achieving students.

“I came to Lewis and Clark on a tennis scholarship,” she said. “I’d recommend it because the professors and people here are amazing and the campus is beautiful.”

She says the highlight of her time at L&C has been winning the NJCAA Division I Region 24 championship and advancing to the National tournament, where the team finished in 14th place – the best result in L&C’s history.

L&C Tennis Coach Jim Hunstein said, when he first arrived in August, Djunisijevic wanted to know his plan for improving the tennis team.

“Sofija is one of the most focused tennis players I’ve coached,” he said. “She always knows what her game plan is and doesn’t hesitate to execute it. She’s committed to her team and is one of the first to volunteer to help in any situation. On the court, she never holds back.”

Although tennis is her passion, Djunisijevic is studying marketing and is set to finish her Associate in Arts in 2023. From there, she plans to attend McKendree University, where she will continue playing tennis and work on her bachelor’s degree. Her long-term goals include a master’s degree.

L&C Associate Professor of Sociology and Honors College Coordinator Jen Cline believes Djunisijevic has found a natural place in Honors College.

“She is very authentic in every interaction and a joy to be around,” Cline said. “She balances hope with concern, joy with humility, and self-determination with selflessness. This type of balance makes her an ideal Honors student.”

Djunisijevic considers her Honors College project among her favorite L&C memories.

“My favorite memory is definitely the Winter Clothes Drive,” she said. “I had the opportunity to help a lot of students with collecting winter clothes. I got a lot of help from Mary Busler, Louise Jett and Alice Bunjan.”

In fact, Djunisijevic’s list of L&C faculty and staff members she most appreciates goes on to include Hunstein, Cline, Music Professor Peter Hussey and Athletic Director Cedric Brown.

Djunisijevic is focused on helping people and plans to make it her life’s work.

“I created the webpage “All Together,” with the purpose of supporting all charities,” she said. “I want to spread information about donating and helping those in need.”

According to Djunisijevic, anyone in need of a winter coat, can stop by the Communication Lab in Trimpe 241 and take what they need.

For more information on L&C Honors College, contact Cline at (618) 468-4762, or email her at jacline@lc.edu. Visit their webpage at www.lc.edu/honorscollege/.

