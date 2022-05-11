GODFREY – Rather than viewing his education as simply a means to an end, Jerseyville scholar Andrew Beck uses his time at Lewis and Clark Community College as an opportunity to mold himself into the sort of employee he wishes to be.

According to Busey Bank Senior Vice President Rob Schwartz, Beck made quite an impression.

“Andrew is an impressive young man,” Schwartz said. “He is respectful, confident, and eager to learn. He takes advantage of opportunities to better himself and he will, undoubtedly, achieve success in his continued education and career.”

With such a strong academic record, Beck could have chosen to attend a number of schools but decided on L&C.

“There were so many good reasons to choose Lewis and Clark,” he said. “It has a great reputation and it’s affordable. It’s close to me and gave me the option to attend classes remotely, which allows me to work more.”

Beck is quick to credit several teachers and co-workers among his mentors. Among them is L&C Sociology Professor Christina Chapman.

“Andrew is mature, intelligent, and eager to learn,” Chapman said. “He’s incredibly professional and just a great all-around student.”

Beck’s job at the Jerseyville branch of Carrollton Bank allows him to work squarely in his field of study.

“Carrollton Bank is the only job I’ve ever had, and I’ve learned so much from it,” he said. “I started as a customer service representative and recently was promoted to a new accounts representative position.”

Carrollton Bank Chairman and CEO Thomas Hough is pleased with Beck’s efforts.

“Andrew quickly learned the skills needed for the job,” Hough said. “Learning how to ‘meet the public’ and getting along with co-workers are critical skills for this job and he’s been proficient at both. He’s always willing to pick up extra shifts and completes other tasks around the bank outside of his regular duties. Not surprisingly, we love having Andrew at Carrollton Bank.”

After Beck completes his Associate in Applied Science in Business Technology at L&C, he plans to take advantage of L&C’s 2+2 program with Missouri Baptist University, where he hopes to earn a Bachelor of Science in Business Management.

