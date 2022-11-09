Listen to the story

GODFREY - Lewis and Clark Community College’s Restoration Ecology students participated in required prescribed burn training on Nov. 4 at L&C’s Godfrey Campus.

Article continues after sponsor message

Representatives from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources and the National Great Rivers Research and Education Center’s Habitat Strike Team helped facilitate the training.

To learn more about L&C’s Restoration Ecology program, contact Program Coordinator Scott Moss at (618) 468-4875, or email jkmoss@lc.edu. On the web, visit www.lc.edu/program/restorationecology.

­