L&C Restoration Ecology Students Conduct Prescribed Burn
GODFREY - Lewis and Clark Community College’s Restoration Ecology students participated in required prescribed burn training on Nov. 4 at L&C’s Godfrey Campus.
Representatives from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources and the National Great Rivers Research and Education Center’s Habitat Strike Team helped facilitate the training.
To learn more about L&C’s Restoration Ecology program, contact Program Coordinator Scott Moss at (618) 468-4875, or email jkmoss@lc.edu. On the web, visit www.lc.edu/program/restorationecology.