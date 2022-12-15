GODFREY – During Lewis and Clark Community College’s 37th annual Service Awards, one employee was honored for his Trailblazer spirit with the first-ever Pantone 286 award.

Maintenance Logistics Supervisor Cody Zippmann was presented with the prize, named for the Pantone Color System identifier for Lewis and Clark’s “Trailblazer blue,” for his outstanding dedication, leadership skills and work ethic.

According to L&C President Ken Trzaska, the Pantone 286 award will be given annually to team members who don’t just “bleed blue,” but go above and beyond the call by “bleeding Pantone 286 blue.”

“Cody is always thinking about how he can help build community and connections on campus and further the collaborative culture we are all trying to build,” Trzaska said. “Cody isn’t just an outstanding team member, he’s a true-blue Trailblazer.”

Trzaska credited Zippmann for his work last summer, filling in as Interim Athletics Director and Volleyball Coach, as well as his efforts as a leader on the Key Direction team (a facet of the college’s strategic planning efforts) responsible for the Hiking Through the Holidays lighted trail event and team-building activities such as the faculty v. staff v. students Kick or Treat kickball tournament – all of which were in addition to his regular job duties.

Zippmann has become known for his Leadership Lounge texts, sent out on Sunday evenings. They’re designed to help put team members in a positive mindset for the week ahead.

“Cody cares deeply about this institution and puts his life’s work into making this institution an incredible place,” Trzaska said. “He works deliberately and intentionally daily to drive culture on campus and develop experiences that deepen the value of this place for everyone who comes to Lewis and Clark.”

No one was more shocked by the honor than Zippmann himself.

“I was completely surprised and overwhelmed,” he said. “I thought I was attending an event to honor the service of others, and then this happens. I kept thinking about the road and all the people who helped me along the way.”

Vice President of Administration Lori Artis said Zippmann’s work serves as an inspiration to the entire L&C team.

“When we were discussing creating an award that would recognize the outstanding team member of the year, everyone involved kept thinking about Cody and his relentless Trailblazer spirit,” Artis said. “His energy and enthusiasm for Lewis and Clark is inspiring, and I personally couldn’t think of a better representative of the college to receive this inaugural recognition. He has truly set the bar high for future recipients.”

L&C Facilities Manager Mark “Wolf” Veverka, Zippmann’s supervisor, is among his fans.

“Cody’s hard work and dedication to the L&C family goes way beyond the responsibilities of his position,” Veverka said. “He is committed to creating a positive and welcoming atmosphere for everyone throughout the district.”

A 2003 graduate of Alton High School, Zippmann holds a Master of Education in Athletics/Activities Administration (2009) and a Bachelor of Science in Sports Management (2007), both from William Woods University in Fulton, Missouri. He began his tenure at L&C in 2008, working in Athletic Fields/Facilities Maintenance and as Assistant Baseball Coach.

Zippmann is also a major contributor to the Lewis and Clark Foundation through his personal financial contributions that have earned him a membership in the President’s Circle giving society.

While Zippmann’s job is to collaborate with all individuals and departments across campus about event coordination and setups, he works to connect student, faculty and staff ideas for the purpose of executing the college’s key directives.

“It’s all about the students,” Zippmann said. “The key is doing everything we can to put our faculty and staff in the best positions to serve our students. When those team members experience a consistent layer of support, collaboration and excitement every day, the impact flows through them to our students.”

