GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College is proud to announce that it has been recognized as a 2023-2024 Military Friendly School.

Every year designations are awarded by VIQTORY, a service-disabled, veteran-owned small business that connects the military community to civilian employment, educational and entrepreneurial opportunities through its G.I. Jobs®, Military Spouse and Military Friendly® brands.

The Military Friendly® Schools list recognizes colleges, universities and trade schools that are doing the most to embrace America’s military service members, veterans and spouses as students and to ensure their success on campus.

L&C’s Director of Career and Veteran Services Terry Lane works closely with faculty and staff, especially the Enrollment and Financial Aid departments, to help veteran students overcome challenges that interfere with their academic success.

“We are committed to helping military and veteran students meet their educational goals,” Lane said. “These students are a significant part of our student body and we will continue to look for ways to anticipate and address their needs.”

L&C earned its first Military Friendly® designation in 2011.

In an effort to serve military and veteran students, L&C’s Veteran Services department helps students find benefits through the State of Illinois and the Veterans Administration, as well as providing information on scholarships, employment, physical and mental health, campus events and community agencies offering services.

For more information on L&C’s Veteran Services, contact Lane at (618) 468-5500 or tdlane@lc.edu.

L&C is now enrolling for Summer and Fall semesters. Contact the Enrollment Center at (618) 468-2222 or enroll@lc.edu.

