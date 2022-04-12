From left to right, Program Coordinator Mike Lemons, Trzaska, Elliana Fiorino, Taylor Hunter, Joie Sappington, Shelton Naumann and Kaleigh Chester.GODFREY - Lewis and Clark Community College’s Radio Broadcasting program hosted a group of 22 students from Civic Memorial High School Wednesday, April 6.

The students received a tour of the broadcasting department and WLCA studios, where they learned about radio and podcast production. The students even had the opportunity to interview L&C President Ken Trzaska during a Facebook livestream.

To view a recording of the livestream, visit https://www.facebook.com/LCradiobroadcasting.

To learn more about L&C’s Radio Broadcasting program, contact Lemons at (618) 468-4940 or mlemons@lc.edu. Fall registration is now underway. To get started, apply at www.lc.edu/admissions.

