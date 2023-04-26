GODFREY - The Pharmacy Technician education and training program at Lewis and Clark Community College has been awarded dual accreditation by the American Society of Health System Pharmacists (ASHP) and the Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education (ACPE.)

Following a 2021 amendment to the Illinois Pharmacy Act, which goes into effect Jan. 1, 2024, new pharmacy technicians are required to have graduated from a nationally accredited pharmacy technician training program.

According to Program Coordinator Kayci Sakmann, the accreditation was awarded following a thorough review of the commission’s survey conducted in June 2022.

“This accreditation is a huge step for the program because it aligns L&C to the standard of what is required for pharmacy technician certification,” Sackmann said.

Article continues after sponsor message

Sackmann says the accreditation will allow L&C to help alleviate the desperate local need for pharmacy technicians.

“By following the guidelines put forth by the ASHP/ACPE, it ensures we are meeting the highest quality of standards expected in pharmacy technicians,” Sackmann said. “Students can attend Lewis and Clark and know they are getting a high-quality education in the area of pharmacy technology.”

Pharmacy Technician certification can be completed in just 17 credit hours, with many courses available in a Blendflex (online) format.

L&C is enrolling now for summer and fall.

For more information on the Pharmacy Technician Education and Training program, contact Sackmann at (618) 468-4933 or ksackmann@lc.edu. On the website, visit www.lc.edu/program/pharmacy-tech.

More like this: