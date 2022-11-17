GODFREY – A student in Lewis and Clark Community College’s new Pharmacy Technician program recently achieved a new career goal after accepting a position at Alton Memorial Hospital.

Kristina Brewer, a 1989 graduate of Mt. Olive High School, wanted to take her life in a new direction.

“I was having trouble finding a job and really wanted to start a new career,” she said. “I was looking for a pharmacy technician job and saw that Lewis and Clark had a one-semester program.”

Brewer thought it would be easier to find a pharmacy technician job if she had the certification. She was right.

“A talent representative from BJC visited our class and I was able to apply for a pharmacy technician job and was hired before the class was completed,” Brewer said.

Brewer is set to earn her certification at the end of the Fall 2022 semester.

Article continues after sponsor message

“My goal is to complete the Pharmacy Technician Certification Exam in December,” she said. “Then, possibly, continue my education to become a Pharmacy Technician II or III.”

Program Coordinator Kayci Sackmann credits Brewer’s attitude and work ethic with making her an attractive candidate for employment.

“Kristina always has a positive attitude toward learning and willingly takes on feedback to improve her performance,” she said. “Her work ethic clearly demonstrates her desire to better herself and grow even more as a pharmacy technician.”

According to Sackmann, pharmacies are looking for people who are already qualified for the job.

“The pandemic uncovered a massive need for more pharmacy personnel, particularly pharmacy technicians,” Sackmann said. “There are so many pharmacies in the area that are looking for help. I’m not surprised Kristina was able to find the job she wanted.”

To learn more about the Pharmacy Technician program at L&C, visit www.lc.edu/program/pharmacy-tech or contact Sackmann at (618) 468-4933 or ksackmann@lc.edu.

L&C is enrolling now for the Spring 2023 semester. Contact the Enrollment Center at (618) 468-2222 or enroll@lc.edu.

