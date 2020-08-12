GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College is now open for limited walk-in advising and financial aid services.

Walk-ins have been moved to the Hatheway Cultural Center to allow for social distancing. Financial aid is operating inside the Hatheway Gallery, with academic advising upstairs in the Foundation Board Room, HY 209, from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Virtual appointments are preferred. Limited in-person appointments are also available.

“We know that many students may be hesitant to come to campus but need to in order to finish the enrollment process,” said Director of Enrollment and Advising Delfina Dornes. “Offering both in-person and virtual services allows us to continue providing excellent service to our students during this time.”

Before coming to campus, students should call (618) 468-2222 or email enroll@lc.edu for Enrollment, or (618) 468-2223 for Financial Aid, in case the service can be provided virtually. They must also fill out the college’s Daily Self-Certification Form, which states they are not experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 and have not been exposed to anyone who is suspected or has tested positive for the disease.

The form can be accessed at the college’s homepage at www.lc.edu or at www.lc.edu/coronavirus. After submitting the form, the student will receive immediate clearance to come to campus, or instructions to follow up with the L&C Family Health Clinic.

While on campus, masks and social distancing are required.

“It’s not too late to register for classes or apply for financial aid,” said Director of Financial Aid Angela Weaver. “We’re here to help.”

L&C is now enrolling for Fall 2020, Spring 2021 and Summer 2021. Fall courses begin Aug. 24. Apply today to get started at www.lc.edu/admissions. Visit L&C Financial Aid at www.lc.edu/financial_aid.

