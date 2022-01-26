GODFREY – The Lewis and Clark Community College Veterans Club and Old Bakery Beer Company are teaming up to help the American Red Cross address a national blood shortage at the local level.

The Vets Club’s next American Red Cross Blood Drive will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tuesday, February 1, at The Old Bakery Beer Company, which is located at 400 Landmarks Boulevard, in Alton.

“The American Red Cross is facing a national blood crisis – its worst blood shortage in over a decade, posing a concerning risk to patient care,” said Red Cross Account Manager Kira McGrotty. “Doctors have been forced to make difficult decisions about who receives transfusions and who will need to wait until more products become available. Blood and platelet donations are critically needed to help prevent further delays in vital medical treatments.”

As an incentive, donors who come to give blood during the month of February will receive a $10 Amazon.com gift card via email, thanks to a Red Cross partnership with Amazon.

Those who wish to donate can schedule an appointment at www.redcrossblood.org. Enter Sponsor Code: LewisClark1 or call 800-RED CROSS (800-733-2767). Walk-ins are always welcome, but scheduling an appointment online helps the Red Cross make sure they have the right number of people and supplies on hand for the drive.

Donors can streamline their donation experience and save up to 15 minutes by visiting www.RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass to complete the pre-donation reading and health history questions. Please eat and hydrate before donating and be sure to bring a valid photo ID. Those donating must present a photo ID to give blood.

The Red Cross will also offer sickle cell trait screening during this event.

“We are proud to be joining forces once again with the American Red Cross and The Old Bakery Beer Company on this community blood drive during this stressful time,” said L&C Director of Career and Veteran Services Terry Lane. “By taking part in this opportunity to help others, you just might save a life. Please make an effort to attend, and please share this information with your family and friends.”

Anyone with questions can contact Lane at tdlane@lc.edu or at (618) 468–5500. To learn more about L&C Veterans Services, visit www.lc.edu/veterans.

