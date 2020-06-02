



­­GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College’s Adult Education division is offering community members who do not have a high school diploma the opportunity to change their lives this summer by completing free classes that will help students earn their GED® or High School Equivalency.

Participants can get a better job and/or be ready for college this fall by completing the exam. There is a remote option available that includes virtual class meetings online and an online-only option that is self-paced, with no specific meeting times.

“Students will find it easy to enroll in our classes this summer – they just have to call or email and we will get them enrolled,” Associate Dean of Adult Education Val Harris said. “The only cost is their commitment to learn.”

Those interested can enroll right now by calling (618) 468-4141 or emailing enroll@lc.edu.

