L&C Off To 52nd School Year
Nathan Woodside
August 27, 2022 7:40 AM
Listen to the story
GODFREY - Students at Lewis and Clark Community College enjoyed lunch in The Grove, outside of The Commons, Wednesday, August 24, courtesy of L&C Student Activities.
Students returned to campus to begin the fall semester on Monday. This is the college's 52nd school year and it was an exciting week for the students.
