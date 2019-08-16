GODFREY – In a continuing effort to expand the clinical judgment of graduates of the Lewis and Clark Community College Nursing Program, students participated in a Live Case Study exercise on Aug. 14.

According to L&C Nursing Learning Specialist Dawna Egelhoff, the National Council Licensure Exam (NCLEX) is increasing clinical judgment concepts on their exams and employers are looking for high-performing graduates.

“Lewis and Clark Community College is committed to giving students the opportunity to practice and expand their clinical judgment skills through Live Case Studies,” Egelhoff said. “By utilizing standardized patients, students were able to interact and work on communication through the life span: pediatric, child-bearing, middle age and geriatric.”

Students from all semesters of the Nursing Program were represented and placed into small groups with fourth-semester students acting as the lead charge nurses.

“I’m grateful to everyone that was part of this innovative project, but more so to our nursing students who invested their time and effort toward enhancing their own learning this summer,” Egelhoff said.

Each summer, the L&C School of Nursing Learning Specialist makes available free summer sessions for all the nursing students to help ease them back into the fall semester. This is the first year the L&C School of Nursing has conducted a full multi-semester live simulation.

