GODFREY – Those considering a career in nursing are invited to attend Lewis and Clark Community College’s Nursing Open House, Nov. 10, on the college’s Godfrey Campus.

Nursing Professor Denise Caldwell said attendees will be able to tour the state-of-the-art facilities in the Templin Nursing Building and learn details about what it takes to become a nurse.

“The Open House provides a wonderful opportunity to get an inside look at everything our program has to offer,” she said. “Instructors and students will also be on hand to answer questions and share their experience in the program.”

The event will also feature interactive exhibits and skill demonstrations in the simulation lab.

The public is invited to attend from 6-8 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 10, in the Templin Nursing Building.

For more information, call (618) 468-4401 or visit the website www.lc.edu/nursing.

