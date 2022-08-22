L&C Non-Credit Offerings Include Yoga, Medicare Mysteries, And More.

GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College has another slate of non-credit Community Education classes beginning this month.

“As always, we are proud to offer these classes at L&C to help enrich the lives of our community members,” said Community Education Division Assistant Becky Moore. “We offer courses on an array of subjects designed to both entertain and educate. With our community education courses held throughout the year, we hope there is something for everyone.”

Saturday Morning Glow Yoga is for anyone who enjoys yoga, whether they are new to the practice or have many years of experience. This course will focus on the fundamentals of yoga, including posture alignment, breathwork and meditation. Participants will reap the many benefits of yoga such as relaxation, improved flexibility and balance, increased physical strength and energy, and better digestion. Students will need to supply their own mats – blocks and straps are suggested, but not required.

Morning Glow Yoga (CEPE-153-50) – $35

Saturdays, Aug. 27-Oct. 1, 8-9 a.m.

Godfrey Campus, Hatheway 107

Instructor: Nana Becoat

Welding for the Weekend Warrior is a three-day, non-credit, fast-track Saturday program that teaches the skills and safety practices to perform various types of welding on carbon steel. Students will learn three welding processes and cutting, plus basic fabrication. This course is a great way for hobbyists to learn basic welding safety and skills. At the conclusion of the class, students will have a final project to show off their new skills. Tools, supplies and protective gear are the student’s responsibility.

Welding for the Weekend Warrior (CEPE-181-01) – $250

Saturdays, Sept. 3, 10, 17, 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Godfrey Campus, Weber Workforce Center

Instructor: Charlie Vonder Haar

Learn the basic, social and American-style steps of the Rumba and the Cha Cha from a professional dance instructor in just five weeks! Participants must register with a dance partner. Shoes with leather or vinyl soles are recommended.

Article continues after sponsor message

Rumba for Beginners (CEPE-152-60) – $55

Tuesdays, Sept. 13 – Oct. 11, 6-7 p.m.

Godfrey Campus, Hatheway 107

Instructor: William Trent

Cha-Cha for Beginners (CEPE-153-60) – $55

Tuesdays, Oct. 25 – Nov. 22, 6-7 p.m.

Godfrey Campus, Hatheway 107

Instructor: William Trent

Medicare can be confusing. Many people are overwhelmed with the options and find it difficult to get clear simple answers. Medicare Mysteries is designed for people approaching or already on Medicare. It will help them find their path through this complicated issue. In one packed session, the class reviews the four parts of Medicare, how it operates and where individuals fit into the equation.

Medicare Mysteries: What you need to know (CEAR-104-60) - $30

Wednesday, Sept. 28, 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Godfrey Campus, Trimpe 158

Instructor: Jon Burgmann

For more information, visit www.lc.edu/CommunityEd or contact Moore at (618) 468-5701 or bmoore@lc.edu. Register for any of L&C’s community education courses by calling or texting the Enrollment Center at (618) 468-2222.

More like this: