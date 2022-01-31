GODFREY – The Music Department at Lewis and Clark Community College is announcing its schedule of performances for the Spring 2022 semester.

The season starts with Alton Symphony Orchestra’s “America: The Shaping of Our Nation” at 4 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 20, in the Ann Whitney Olin Theatre, Hatheway Cultural Center.

Other music events this semester include:

Fat Tuesday Concert, Featuring Bud Shultz and the You Can’t Beat Experience Jazz Band: 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, March 1, Ahlemeyer Atrium, Trimpe 141. This performance is sponsored by the Hayner Public Library District and the L&C Music Department.

Brown Bag Event, Featuring the Bi-State Brass Quintet in "Cool Brass": 12:30 p.m., Wednesday, March 23, Ringhausen Music Building.

Brown Bag Event, Featuring the L&C Concert Choir: 12:30 p.m., Wednesday, March 30, Ringhausen Music Building.

Question and Answer Workshop with Nathan Hunt of Shaman's Harvest: 11 a.m., Wednesday, April 13, Ringhausen Music Building.

Nathan Hunt of Shaman's Harvest Concert with the L&C Concert Choir and Special Guests: 7 p.m., Thursday, April 14, Ann Whitney Olin Theatre, Hatheway Cultural Center.

Violin Recital, Featuring the students of Sister Marie-Therese Swiezynski: 10 a.m., Saturday, April 23, Ann Whitney Olin Theatre, Hatheway Cultural Center.

Alton Symphony Orchestra in "From Pen to Performance": 7 p.m., Saturday, April 23, Ann Whitney Olin Theatre, Hatheway Cultural Center.

L&C Jazz Band in "Jazz on a Spring Evening": 7:30 p.m., Monday, April 25, Ann Whitney Olin Theatre, Hatheway Cultural Center.

Brown Bag Event, Featuring Pauline Stillwell in "Piano Music: Old and New": 12:30 p.m., Wednesday, April 27, Ringhausen Music Building.

L&C Faculty Concert: 7 p.m., Thursday, April 27, Ringhausen Music Building. There will be free appetizers and a cash bar.

Piano Recital, Featuring the Students of Barbara McHugh: 7 p.m., Friday, April 29, Ringhausen Music Building.

Applied Student Recital: 1 p.m., Tuesday, May 3, Benjamin Godfrey Memorial Chapel.

L&C Rock Ensemble, High Energy Rock Concert: 7 p.m., Thursday, May 5, Benjamin Godfrey Memorial Chapel.

Piano Recital, Featuring the Students of Victoria Sowders: 2 p.m., Sunday, May 15, Benjamin Godfrey Memorial Chapel.

All performance venues are located on L&C’s Godfrey Campus, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey, Illinois.

L&C performances are free. Guests are encouraged to bring their lunches to all Brown Bag events, though coronavirus precautions such as masks and social distancing are required while on campus. Visit www.lc.edu/coronavirus for more info.

Alton Symphony Orchestra Prices are as follows: Adult tickets, $10; Senior (62+), $5; Children, through 12th grade, $5; L&C students, faculty, and staff, free with ID. Tickets are available online at www.altonsymphony.org. Single tickets available at Halpin Music, Liberty Bank, the L&C Music Department, or at the door.

For more information, contact the L&C Music Department at (618) 468-4731.

