GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College invites prospective students of all ages to join one of a series of upcoming virtual recruitment events to learn more about becoming a Trailblazer.

Discover Nights will be held from 6-7 p.m. every Monday and Thursday evening throughout October on Zoom, and will give participants the opportunity to hear from enrollment and financial aid reps, enjoy a virtual tour, and the chance to win cool L&C swag just for attending.

Each event will include general admissions information, featuring breakout sessions with program coordinators for those interested in learning more about some of the degree and certificate programs offered at the college.

“We’ve moved our traditional open house event online and into the evening so we could avoid large crowds on campus and simultaneously provide more opportunities for students at every point in their academic or career journey to join us,” said Director of Enrollment and Advising Delfina Dornes. “We hope anyone considering college will attend and see what Lewis and Clark is all about.”

Discover Nights are a play on the college’s usual Discover Day open house, which typically takes place on Columbus Day and President’s Day each year, but cannot be held in person this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Students can register for any of these free events at www.lc.edu/discoverdays. Zoom login details will be sent to registrants prior to their event start.

Upcoming Events

October 5, 6 - 7 p.m.

L&C Honors College

Automotive Technology

October 8, 6 - 7 p.m.

Child Development/Teacher Education

Criminal Justice

Fine Arts

October 12, 6 - 7 p.m.

Management/Accounting/Entrepreneurship

October 15, 6 - 7 p.m.

Graphic Design/Web Design and Development

Architectural Technology/Drafting & Design

October 19, 6 - 7 p.m.

Nursing, Dental Assisting, Dental Hygiene, OTA and Medical Assisting

October 22, 6 - 7 p.m.

EMT and Paramedicine

Restoration Ecology/Environmental Science

October 26, 6 - 7 p.m.

Radio Broadcasting

Exercise Science

October 29, 6 - 7 p.m.

Paralegal

The college is currently enrolling for Winter Intersession 2020, Spring 2021 and Summer 2021. Winter intersession courses begin Dec. 21 and run through Jan. 15. Spring courses begin Jan. 19.

