GODFREY – Trans/LGBTQIA+ Cultural Competency Educator Jaimie Hileman presented Challenges Facing the Trans Community at Lewis and Clark Community College Wednesday, Nov. 20, in honor of the Transgender Day of Remembrance.

Hileman was an early member of MTUG, the Metro Trans Umbrella Group of St. Louis, after 24 years in the corporate world, and its second board president.

This L&C Diversity Council event was presented by the Mannie Jackson Endowment and Center for the Humanities, with funding from the National Endowment for the Humanities. It was co-sponsored by LC Pride. For more information visit www.lc.edu/diversity.

