GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College is still seeking students to enroll in its first ever L&C Honors College program.

The pilot cohort for the program began in Fall 2017, but Program Coordinator Jen Cline is looking to expand the current group to 10 students. New students would join the program with the start of the Spring 2018 semester Jan. 16.

Candidates can be new or returning L&C students enrolling in a transfer program at the college. Students in certain career programs like Management, Accounting, Criminal Justice and Architectural Technology, with plans to transfer after L&C, are also eligible.

The L&C Honors College provides an opportunity for students with outstanding potential to complete their first two years of a four-year degree in any area of study, while saving thousands of dollars and taking advantage of other benefits offered by a community college, including small class sizes and faculty mentorship opportunities.

The program enhances students’ college experience through honors courses, service and social opportunities, field work and a culminating research symposium. The students move through the program on their own academic paths, but share one humanities course per term with Associate Professor Cline and the members of their cohort.

“The Honors College is a great opportunity for students to not only earn honors credit on their transcripts, but use their courses to build a portfolio of field work that will be influential when it comes time to apply for scholarships or admission into their four-year school of choice,” Cline said. “It’s also a chance to take advantage of social opportunities and build relationships with fellow honors students that can last a lifetime.”

The L&C Honors College, affiliated with the Mannie Jackson Center for the Humanities, is a selective admissions program. Applicants must submit a 500-word essay on “how your surroundings have helped shape your identity and your sense of place” as well as two letters of recommendation, and then undergo an interview process to be selected.

For more information, contact Cline at (618) 468-4762 or jacline@lc.edu, or visit www.lc.edu/honorscollege.

