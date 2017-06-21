GODFREY – Trailblazers golfers Joaquin Perez and Brian Gebben competed against more than 130 junior college players in the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) D-II championship tournament May 23-26 at Longbow Golf Club in Mesa, Arizona.

Perez, a sophomore from Cordoba, Argentina, tied for No. 32 overall – posting a final score of 300. This was his second trip to nationals.

Gebben, a sophomore from Alton, tied for No. 78, and posted a 317 final score.

“These two athletes did a great job, and I’m very proud of both players,” Head Coach Gerald Mozur said. “Joaquin just missed All-American status for the second year. His 75-77-73-75 scores were just one shot too many. Brian scored well for two days, but had two challenging days in the 100-plus degree heat. In a 72-hole tournament, consistency is what pays, and that is why it is a good test of golf skills. They represented Lewis and Clark very well.”

Gebben and Perez earned their trip to the national championship after finishing regionals at Weibring Golf Club in Normal, Illinois, in a four-way tie for sixth place—each 18 over par total in three rounds.

Mesa Community College won the 2017 championship title for the first time. Visit the tournament webpage at http://www.njcaa.org/sports/mgolf/2016-17/div2/national_championship/index

