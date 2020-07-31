GODFREY – The Lewis and Clark Community College Foundation is accepting applications for about $27,000 in remaining scholarships available to support L&C students during the 2020-2021 academic year.

The deadline to apply is Aug. 7, 2020.

“All students – full and part-time, career and transfer, students of color and more – are encouraged to apply,” said Debby Edelman, director of development for the Lewis and Clark Foundation.

Students can fill out a single application at www.lc.edu/scholarships and be matched with any and all they are eligible for.

The following scholarships are available:

  • Brad, Kyra, Kris, and Karey Lakin Scholarship – for students from Roxana and East Alton-Wood River High Schools (2 scholarships available)
  • Dylan M. Kiehna Automotive Technology Scholarship
  • L&C Alumni Association Scholarship – for students who have completed 28 credit hours at L&C
  • Phillips 66 PTEC Minority Scholarship (2 scholarships available)
  • The Edna Sawyer Memorial Scholarship – for students who intend to major in education (2 scholarships available)
  • The Eric & Joan Gowin Scholarship for Construction Management
  • The Jack and Irene Reed Memorial Scholarship for the Visually Impaired
  • The Jake Rose Scholarship for Physical Science
  • The John L. & Betty L. McDaniels Endowed Scholarship – for students who intend to major in English, physics, or an engineering discipline
  • The Olin Minority Scholarship (3 scholarships available)
  • The Susan Hemminger & Robert Awe Educational Scholarship
  • The Talley Broadcasting Corporation Scholarship
  • The Theresa D. Finkes Nursing Scholarship – for 3rd semester Nursing students (2 scholarships available)

Students who have questions about the application process can contact Foundation Administrative Assistant Alex Ruiz at aruiz@lc.edu for assistance.

