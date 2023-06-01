GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College Athletics, along with former NBA standout Kenny Battle and former University of Illinois standout and Alton native Larry Smith, are joining forces this summer to offer a Future All-Stars Camp for aspiring basketball players.

“These kids are going to have the best experience of any basketball camp they have ever attended, plus they get to meet me and I am a lot of fun,” Battle said. “At the end, everyone will walk away with the knowledge of what it takes to become a professional athlete.”

The camp, which is geared toward boys and girls entering grades 1-8, will run from June 12-15, in the George C. Terry River Bend Arena on L&C’s Godfrey Campus.

Each day will start with a morning session from 9 a.m. – noon, followed by a lunch break, then an afternoon session from 1-3 p.m. Lunch will be provided, but parents of children with known food allergies should plan to send a lunch with their child each day.

Lewis and Clark Head Men's Basketball Coach and former Alton High basketball standout Kavon Lacey, who is organizing the camp, said participants will focus on the fundamentals of basketball.

“Campers will experience all levels of basketball while having fun and learning from the very best,” Lacey said. “Our camp will be fun, energetic and friendly. They’ll walk away with a better understanding about the sport in its entirety, what it takes to play the game, and fundamentals of teamwork and skill development. My goal is to ensure our youth can build great relationships with peers while having fun learning the fundamentals of basketball within our community.”

Campers will participate in games, contests, shooting and dribbling drills. and skill stations and learn about film review and play design. They’ll also get to attend motivational speaker sessions with area basketball legends and will receive a T-shirt and a camp basketball with their registration.

The cost is $200 per player. Space is limited, so early registration is recommended.

Learn more and register at www.lc.edu/all-stars-camp. If you have any questions, contact Lacey at trailblazermensbasketball@gmail.com.

