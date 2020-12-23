L&C Food Drive Benefits Students and Families
GODFREY - Lewis and Clark Community College volunteers provided 107 students and families with frozen meals prepared by L&C Chef Tim Weaver during a food giveaway held on Dec. 21 and 22. Distribution centers were located at the Godfrey Campus, Scott Bibb Center, and Edwardsville’s N.O. Nelson Campus. Gift cards and bags of nonperishable food items were also given away along with toys and Christmas trees, which were donated by Scott Air Force Base. All leftover food was taken to the Alton Crisis Food Pantry by the L&C Veterans Club.
L&C President Ken Trzaska (right) and Health Sciences Division Assistant Diane McDonough distribute bags of food during the two-day event.
