GODFREY – Early Bird Registration for high school seniors is back in person at Lewis and Clark Community College this spring.

“For high school seniors, graduation is just around the corner, and Lewis and Clark wants to make your college transition as smooth as possible,” said L&C Recruiter Amy Bowling. “Early Bird registration puts you ahead of the game. In most cases, you can even register for classes before our current students do, and get the schedule you want.”

Participants will receive a tour of L&C’s campus and take part in an orientation where they will hear from financial aid and academic advisors, learn tips and tricks for first-time college students, and register for summer and/or fall classes.

Free lunch and an L&C T-shirt will be provided.

Early Bird events will take place every Friday from Feb. 25 through April 22, except for when campus is closed.

All events, except Edwardsville High School, will take place from 8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. in Trimpe 141 on the college’s Godfrey Campus, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey, IL. The Edwardsville event will take place from 8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. on the college’s N.O. Nelson Campus, 900 Troy Rd., Edwardsville, IL.

Students must register individually, but will attend Early Bird Registration by high school. This year’s schedule is as follows:

2/25 – North Greene, Staunton and Jersey Community High Schools

3/4 – Edwardsville High School (N.O. Nelson Campus, Edwardsville, IL)

3/11 – Southwestern and Calhoun High Schools

3/18 – Marquette, Carrollton and Bunker Hill High Schools

3/25 – Alton High School

4/1 – Gillespie and Carlinville High Schools

4/8 – Roxana, Brussels and Civic Memorial High Schools

4/22 – Greenfield and East Alton-Wood River High Schools

If a student is interested but cannot attend their school’s date, they can call or text the L&C Enrollment Center at (618) 468-2222 or email enroll@lc.edu to make other arrangements.

Pre-registration is required. To register for an Early Bird Registration event and/or to schedule an on-campus tour, visit www.lc.edu/earlybird.

Call/text (618) 468-2222 or email rhodge@lc.edu or ambowling@lc.edu for more information.

All attendees will need to follow the college’s COVID-19 guidelines at the time of their event. For more information, visit www.lc.edu/coronavirus.

