

GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College will observe a Trans Day of Remembrance, Thursday, Nov. 19, with virtual guest speaker Jaimie Hileman.

The event, sponsored by the L&C Diversity Council and LC Pride, will take place at 3 p.m. on Zoom and is free and open to the public. Participants are being asked to RSVP in advance at http://bit.ly/TransRemembrance2020, and login details will be shared directly with them prior to the event.

“I'm going to speak about trans history, trans experiences, the discrimination and violence faced by the trans community, but most of all, I’m going to talk about resilience, perseverance, and the sheer determination to live and to love,” Hileman said.

As a trans person (she/her pronouns) Hileman advocates and speaks out for Trans and LGBTQ+ issues.

First volunteering with MTUG (Metro Trans Umbrella Group), in St. Louis, she eventually served as board president and co-executive director.

Article continues after sponsor message

Aware of rapidly changing views of the Trans community, she began consulting in 2016 as a trans cultural competency educator, working with area educational, healthcare, corporate, human resources and diversity/equity/inclusion staff, and founded the Trans Education Service of St. Louis (TES) in 2017.

TES is both a Trans and LGBTQ+ cultural competency educational and training consultancy, and a consulting partner for diversity and inclusion policy, planning and implementation.

Jaimie is a member of WPATH (World Professional Association for Transgender Health), with WPATH GEI (Global Education Initiative) Foundations training, and also a professional member of AASECT, the American Association of Sexuality Educators, Counselors, and Therapists, as well as an adjunct lecturer with Washington University in St. Louis.

“Jaimie Hileman has spoken on our campus before about issues facing the trans community, and we were excited to ask her to come back and speak to us again in this virtual format,” said Steve Higgins, professor of English and LC Pride faculty advisor. “I am hopeful that hosting her guest lecture via Zoom will open up the event to a broad range of students, both those who are a part of the LGBTQ+ community as well as those who are simply allies, and I believe they will benefit greatly from her firsthand knowledge and experience.”

To learn more about the L&C Diversity Council, visit www.lc.edu/diversity.

Find this event and more by following Lewis and Clark on Facebook, www.facebook.com/lewisandclarkcc. Find LC Pride’s student-run page on Facebook @LCPrideOrg.

More like this: