L&C Diversity Council Celebrates Anniversary of Women’s Suffrage Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. GODFREY - In recognition of Women’s History Month, the L&C Diversity Council honored the anniversary of women’s suffrage with Untrammelled Womanhood: A Celebration of the 100th Anniversary of Women Getting the Right to Vote, March 4. The event included a presentation by History Professor Kelly Obernuefemann and a performance by the L&C Concert Choir, led by Music Professor Susan Parton Stanard. The event was funded through the National Endowment for the Humanities. Article continues after sponsor message For information about History courses at L&C, contact Obernuefemann at kobernue@lc.edu or call (618) 468-4767. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending