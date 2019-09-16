GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College and the Alton Fire Department dedicated the Live Fire Multi-Trainer System, a mobile firefighter training unit, Sept. 7 at the Alton Public Works.

The trainer, which was acquired at no cost to the City of Alton, was christened “The Jake” in honor of Capt. Jake Ringering of the Godfrey Fire Protection District, who died in the line of duty on March 5, 2019. Ringering was also an instructor in the Fire Science program at L&C.

“This is a wonderful day to commemorate a horrible day,” Alton Mayor Brant Walker said. “I can’t thank Chief Siebold enough for finding this grant. Without Lewis and Clark Community College, this training facility would not be here today.”

Alton Fire Chief and L&C

Fire Science Coordinator

Bernie Sebold was instrumental in securing the grant funding to purchase the unit.

“I want to thank Chief Bernie Siebold for his vision and for his tenacity,” L&C President Dale Chapman said. “We didn’t get this grant the first time through. He didn’t quit.”

Alton Fire Chief Bernie Siebold and Allison Ringering, wife of fallen firefighter Capt. Jake Ringering, unveil the sign dedicating the Mobile Firefighter Training Unit as “The Jake.” Photo by Jan Dona, L&C Media Services.

The grant of $227,273 paid for 90 percent of the mobile firefighter trainer. L&C’s Foundation covered 10 percent ($22,727) of the cost, and the college will use the unit in its Fire Science program.

L&C Truck Driver Training students will transport the mobile unit to various sites in the region. This participation will enhance their on-road experience and save the Alton Fire Department time and money.

Lewis and Clark’s Fire Science program offers an Associate in Applied Science in Fire Science, as well as a Certificate of Proficiency in Fire Science and Certificates of Completion in Firefighter – Basic, Firefighter – Advanced, Fire Prevention Specialist, Company Officer, Fire Instructor, Fire Apparatus Operator, Roadway Rescue Specialist and Hazardous Materials Operations.

The program helps students develop the skills to save a person’s property or life. They learn how to respond to different types of fires, what it takes to minimize property damage, and how to help someone who is a victim of a fire, accident or health problem. Training includes the examination of fire prevention techniques, building inspection procedures, and the role public education can play in helping to prevent fires.

To learn more about L&C’s Fire Science program, visit www.lc.edu/program/firescience.

