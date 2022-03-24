GODFREY – Current and potential Lewis and Clark Community College students will have the chance to experience the dynamic world of criminal justice during an open house from 6 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, March 29.

The event, held in Haskell Hall on L&C’s Godfrey Campus, will feature much more than general information about the college’s Criminal Justice program.

Article continues after sponsor message

A panel of criminal justice professionals that includes representatives from law enforcement, corrections, juvenile, and department of social services will give their insights and answer questions.

“The Criminal Justice Open House is an event that will introduce prospective and current students to the field by providing an overview of the program, introducing the faculty that teach in the program, and giving those interested a chance to ask questions of the professionals,” said L&C Criminal Justice Program Coordinator Jessica Noble. “This is a great way to network, find out more about the program, and get a leg up on any hiring events that may be happening locally. We would love to have anyone interested in criminal justice at our event.”

For more information on the event, or about L&C’s Criminal Justice program, contact Noble at jbnelson@lc.edu. Information can also be found at www.lc.edu/program/criminaljustice.

More like this: