GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College Criminal Justice alumnus James Krankel joined the Alton Police Department to serve people and his community.

Inspired by his former hometown police chief, William Norris of Brighton, who regularly engaged with local students, Krankel has dedicated his life to serve and protect.

“I’ve always wanted to be a police officer,” Krankel said. “Growing up, seeing Chief Norris’s interactions with my school and his passion for his job motivated me to serve my community in a greater capacity. Helping people has always been my number one goal, which led me to join the army and the police force.”

Krankel acknowledged the challenges of balancing law enforcement with education and positive community influence. He said while it is an officer’s role to enforce the law, there are instances where educating the public can have a more significant impact.

Krankel noted that everyone’s background and experiences shape how officers respond, often requiring them to adapt their approach on the spot.

“Bettering the community is a joint effort,” Krankel said. “Officers must listen to residents and understand their needs. Building relationships through simple interactions can foster trust and make the job easier for everyone involved.”

Considering the increasing scrutiny of law enforcement, Krankel encourages new graduates to remain confident and committed to continuous education. “Know what’s right, act with integrity, and be open to feedback,” Krankel said. “Sometimes, the most effective change comes from being a good listener and respecting the community we serve.”

As the landscape of law enforcement evolves, Krankel said his dedication to service, education, and community engagement remains steadfast, highlighting the essential role that police play in creating safer and more connected neighborhoods.

