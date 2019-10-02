GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College’s Adult Education division celebrated National Adult Education and Family Literacy Week, Sept. 22-28, by spreading awareness of the approaches used to educate adults and promote family literacy.

The division helps students earn their GED®, learn English as a Second Language, and/or get training for a new career.

Alexandra Blockton, an L&C student who is also earning her GED®, is grateful for the help she receives Project READ Tutoring, which helps students with both reading and math. She has formed a bond with her tutor, Lee Beneze.

“Having Lee as a tutor is really advancing me educationally,” Blockton said. “He is awesome because he cares about me. His main goal is to see me succeed and to take my education further. He goes above and beyond by working around my class schedule.”Project READ matches students with trained volunteer tutors from the community. Prospective participants can enjoy the flexibility of scheduled session times and locations according to their availability.

“More than 60,000 people in L&C’s district struggle with basic literacy,” Student Services Coordinator Nancy Young said. “Project READ is the perfect program for prospective learners who are looking to improve their skills to further their education or qualify to enter the workforce.”

L&C’s Scott Bibb Center is home to Project READ and other Adult Education programs. Childcare is also provided at Scott Bibb as well as Family Literacy programming.

The program helps parents focus on improving the whole family’s educational goals. They can get their GED® while helping their children succeed in school.

Parents with at least one child under 16 years old can participate in parenting education, family visits and parent/child activities while working toward the GED®.

To learn more, visit www.lc.edu/adulted.