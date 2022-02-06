L&C Black History Month Events Get Underway This Week Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio.

GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College has a variety of events planned in February to honor Black History Month and two get underway this week. A full calendar list is below. The 2022 Lewis and Clark Community College event schedule has been designed to keep in line with the campus’ COVID-19 policy. All events are free and open to the public, except for the Soul Food Dinner, which is for L&C students. 2/9 – D.C. Cooper on Public Speaking: 11 a.m.-noon, Reid Memorial Library. Communications expert D.C. Cooper will highlight information on the value and importance of becoming proficient in public speaking. Participants will learn how to develop skills to become more confident and competent when speaking in a formal and informal setting.

11 a.m.-noon, Reid Memorial Library. Communications expert D.C. Cooper will highlight information on the value and importance of becoming proficient in public speaking. Participants will learn how to develop skills to become more confident and competent when speaking in a formal and informal setting. 2/10 – Alton Mayor David Goins Talk: 11 a.m. - noon, Reid Memorial Library. Alton Mayor David Goins will discuss his decades-long career in law enforcement and his most recent accomplishment as the top city official of Alton. This inspiring message will educate students and citizens on best practices to succeed in life.

11 a.m. noon, Reid Memorial Library. Alton Mayor David Goins will discuss his decades-long career in law enforcement and his most recent accomplishment as the top city official of Alton. This inspiring message will educate students and citizens on best practices to succeed in life. 2/16 – Big George Brock Jr. and the NGK Band: 11:30. a.m.-1 p.m., The Commons. A variety of blues styles will be explained and performed.

11:30. a.m.-1 p.m., The Commons. A variety of blues styles will be explained and performed. 2/17 – Underground Railroad Tour: 1-3 p.m., meet at Campus Safety & Security. Participants will tour various locations throughout the Riverbend area, where slaves sought refuge as they escaped the South. This year’s tour will visit Otterville – believed to be where the first integrated school originated – and the Cheney Mansion, maintained by the Jersey County Historical Society in Jerseyville. J.E. Robinson will provide the history and expertise, describing these noteworthy destinations. The tour is free, but reservations are required. RSVP by emailing jhenning@lc.edu. The coach bus will depart at 1 p.m. from the parking lot next to the Campus Safety building on the north entrance of L&C’s Godfrey Campus.

1-3 p.m., meet at Campus Safety & Security. Participants will tour various locations throughout the Riverbend area, where slaves sought refuge as they escaped the South. This year’s tour will visit Otterville – believed to be where the first integrated school originated – and the Cheney Mansion, maintained by the Jersey County Historical Society in Jerseyville. J.E. Robinson will provide the history and expertise, describing these noteworthy destinations. The tour is free, but reservations are required. RSVP by emailing jhenning@lc.edu. The coach bus will depart at 1 p.m. from the parking lot next to the Campus Safety building on the north entrance of L&C’s Godfrey Campus. 1/22 – Soul Food Dinner: 3:30 p.m., Riverbend Arena . Students will have the opportunity to try traditional soul food favorites, including greens, black eyed peas, corn bread, baked chicken, and sweet potato pie. Students are invited to stick around for the men’s basketball game at 7:30 p.m.

3:30 p.m., Riverbend Arena Students will have the opportunity to try traditional soul food favorites, including greens, black eyed peas, corn bread, baked chicken, and sweet potato pie. Students are invited to stick around for the men’s basketball game at 7:30 p.m. 2/28 – Red Cross Blood Drive:10 a.m.-2 p.m. The Commons. This is an opportunity for students and the community to donate blood and register to become a bone marrow and organ donors. Article continues after sponsor message Masks are required at all events. L&C’s COVID-19 response policy can be found at www.lc.edu/coronavirus. For more event information and Underground Railroad Tour reservations, contact Hennings at (618) 468-6400 or jhenning@lc.edu. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending