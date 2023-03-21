GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College Athletics plans to hold a Trivia Night and silent auction on Thursday, March 23, in the Common on the Godfrey campus, as a fundraiser for The Trailblazers.

“We are excited about this event,” L&C Athletic Director Cedric Brown said. “We have terrific auction items, including St. Louis Cardinals, Blues and Kansas City Chiefs items.”

Additionally, Brown said, Former L&C standout and St. Louis Cardinals Hall of Famer Jason Isringhausen has donated items for the event.

Article continues after sponsor message

“All proceeds will benefit athletics by supporting academic success strategies, scholarship opportunities and necessary department procurements,” Brown said. “Come out and join the fun to celebrate and support the Trailblazers.”

The mixer and silent auction begins at 6 p.m. Trivia starts at 7 p.m. with eight rounds, 10 questions per round. There will also be a live musical performance by L&C baseball player Kalen Reardon. There will be a sandwich buffet and cash bar.

The cost is $50 per person of $300 for an 8-person team.

Signup at https://forms.gle/tDxTUj8ENhSLvyRM7 or contact Dionne McElroy at 618) 468-6002 or dmcelroy@lc.edu.

More like this: