L&C Athletics Postpones Trivia Night Until Fall
Submitted by Lewis and Clark Community College
March 22, 2023 1:52 PM
GODFREY - Lewis and Clark Community College Athletics is postponing Thursday's Trailblazers Trivia Night until the fall.
The trivia night was scheduled for Thursday, March 23, in the Common on the Godfrey campus, as a fundraiser for The Trailblazers. The event was supposed to have eight rounds, 10 questions per round.
