GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College Associate Professor of Art/Gallery Director Angela Hung, along with art students Jen Metcalfe, Mahogne Chapple and Sarah Gorman, recently participated in an international, collaborative, virtual art exhibition called “Public/Private.”

The online exhibition showcases the artwork of students and teachers that were produced during the COVID-19 pandemic. The participating L&C students were all enrolled in Hung’s ceramics, drawing and 3D design classes this past spring when stay-at-home orders were issued.

“I am honored to be invited to show my students’ work for the ‘Public/Private’ Collaborative, Virtual Exhibition,’” Hung said. “When co-curator Keaton Wynn asked me in late May, I thought this was a wonderful idea for students from different countries to exhibit and share the artwork they made during the COVID-19 stay-at-home order and to demonstrate the continuation of their creativity. I am very proud of my students for pressing onward successfully during this pandemic.”

Hung’s piece in the exhibit is a sculpture entitled “Capacity.” It expresses her personal feelings toward life, family, religion and being a woman. The piece is a work in progress. She plans on installing parts behind the figure in the fall.

Mahogne Chapple has a graphite portrait of musician Bjork and a still life watercolor painting of shoes being staged as waffles called “Waffle Shoes” included in the exhibition.

“It is humbling to see my art recognized alongside other talented student artists from around the world,” Chapple said. “I would like to thank Mrs. Hung for seeing and nurturing my abilities so that I could improve and take it to the next level. Her considering me for this event is a big honor and something I will continue to cherish. I would like to also give a special shout out to my high school art teacher, Ms. Spinka, for being the first teacher to push my artistic abilities and teaching me most of the key techniques I still use today.”

Sarah Gorman’s foam sculpture, “Untitled,” is also featured in the exhibit. Gorman was working on the sculpture for her 3D design class when the pandemic hit. The assignment called for students to take inspiration from another artist’s work.

“I took inspiration from Barbara Hepworth’s ‘Pelagos.’ Her piece is representative of the land that surrounds the water,” Gorman said. “I wanted to put my own spin on it. I don’t live near the ocean, so my experience with water for the most part ends at a swimming pool, so I chose to keep the perimeter fully intact to keep the ‘water’ inside. Working only with tools I had at home was challenging, but in the end, I really enjoyed it.”

Jen Metcalfe has a stoneware, slab and coil-built sculpture entitled “Effigy Vessel ‘Serpens Regenerantur’” in the online art show. “Serpens Regenerantur” is Latin for “Snake of Rebirth.” In Roman mythology the snake was a symbol of protection and rebirth. Romans would craft these vessels to fill them with oils or other offerings to be placed in the tombs of their dead.

“I feel truly honored to have been selected to show my art in this show,” Metcalfe said. “Angela and Chris (Brennan) are exceptional instructors. They assisted me anytime I needed some input into what I was trying to accomplish through my art. I am grateful for all their encouragement and professionalism.”

Artworks from the following six colleges and universities are included in the exhibit: Xian University of Technology, Xian University of Architecture and Technology’s Huaqing College, Georgia Southwestern State University, Faculty of Design (Associated member of University of Primorska), Missouri State University and Lewis and Clark Community College.

The exhibit can be viewed online at bit.ly/HCXUExhibition, bit.ly/MSUExhibition and bit.ly/GSWExhibition. Information about the Fine Arts program at L&C can be found at lc.edu/program/AFAart.

