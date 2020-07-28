GODFREY – The Lewis and Clark Community College Faculty Association has announced the recipients of the Academic Excellence Scholarship and the Chris Sutcliff Education Career Scholarship.

This year’s Academic Excellence Scholarship, which is awarded to a high-achieving student with a demonstrated record of academic achievement and commitment to excellence, has been presented to Alyson Varble, of Godfrey.

A graduate of Alton High School, Varble is pursuing her degree in occupational therapy and is set to graduate L&C in Fall 2021. She plans to earn a Bachelor of Science degree and attend graduate school.

Psychology Professor Chad Keller was impressed by the high standard Varble set for her fellow students.

“She did this not only in terms of frequently having the highest exam grades, but also in coming to class prepared and being actively engaged,” Keller said. “Wherever she goes to pursue her education after L&C, Alyson will no doubt be successful and rise above her peers and future colleagues.”

Varble said she’s honored to be this year’s recipient.

Article continues after sponsor message

“I want to express my sincerest gratitude to the faculty and staff of L&C who have encouraged me to succeed and who have recognized my hard work and dedication to my education,” she said. “During times like these, I am happy to see that hard work and staying committed pays off.”

Ava Ostendorf, of Bunker Hill, has been named the recipient of the Chris Sutcliff Education Scholarship, which is awarded to a dedicated and highly motivated student transferring to a four-year institution in pursuit of a career in education.

Ostendorf is a graduate of Bunker Hill High School and a Spring 2020 graduate of L&C. She is transferring to SIUE this fall, where she plans to pursue a degree in education.

Ostendorf impressed English Professor Jeremy Griggs by earning a perfect score on a five-page research assignment.

“In 17 years at Lewis and Clark Community College, I have graded thousands of these papers but have seen very few students accomplish this feat,” Griggs said. “Ava demonstrated an ability to work successfully with others and has a contagious, cheerful disposition that, along with her attention to detail and enthusiasm for excellence, will make her an asset to any situation.”

Ostendorf is grateful for the recognition.

“This award will allow me to further my education, and ultimately help me achieve my goal in becoming a teacher,” she said.

For more information on available scholarships and how to apply, visit www.lc.edu/scholarships or call (618) 468-2223.

More like this: