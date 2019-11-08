L&C and North Elementary Students Honor Veterans
Lewis and Clark Veterans Services, along with North Elementary School students and the Alton High School ROTC, gathered with a group of area veterans Nov. 8 in recognition of Veterans Day. The ROTC presented the colors, while students recited the pledge and members of the fifth-grade choir sang the national anthem. Each student was given a flag provided by L&C Veterans Services. Following the ceremony, students were able to meet the veterans and thank them for their service.
