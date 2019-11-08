L&C and North Elementary Students Honor Veterans Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Lewis and Clark Veterans Services, along with North Elementary School students and the Alton High School ROTC, gathered with a group of area veterans Nov. 8 in recognition of Veterans Day. The ROTC presented the colors, while students recited the pledge and members of the fifth-grade choir sang the national anthem. Each student was given a flag provided by L&C Veterans Services. Following the ceremony, students were able to meet the veterans and thank them for their service. Article continues after sponsor message More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending