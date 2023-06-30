GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College has teamed up with Elite Fitness Training (EliteFT) for a Summer Soccer Camp to be held July 31-Aug. 3.

L&C’s Women’s Soccer Head Coach Justin Bernaix believes the skills that will be taught at the camp can benefit any player.

“I’m excited to work with EliteFT and bring this camp to our campus and community,” he said. “Players of any skill level can expect to have fun and learn more about the game alongside experienced coaches and L&C players.”

Campers from kindergarten through second grade will take part in fun activities specifically designed for their age level. Kids will practice dribbling and passing techniques, as well as practicing decision-making skills, which are vital in developing a mind for the game.

Older players, in third through eighth grades, will focus on a new soccer topic each day:

Monday – Deceptive Dribbling: Creative 1-on-1 moves with various turns and direction-changing skills

– Deceptive Dribbling: Creative 1-on-1 moves with various turns and direction-changing skills Tuesday – First Touch and Possession: How to create a positive first touch, rather than just stopping the ball, and how to make decisions on the next course of action

– First Touch and Possession: How to create a positive first touch, rather than just stopping the ball, and how to make decisions on the next course of action Wednesday – Street Soccer: Playing a variety of small-sided games with creative rules and restrictions, encouraging the players to think outside the box, strategize and win!

– Street Soccer: Playing a variety of small-sided games with creative rules and restrictions, encouraging the players to think outside the box, strategize and win! Thursday – Finishing: Properly striking the ball with the laces, using both feet in all situations, such as off the dribble, from a cross and from combination play

The camp will run from 9-11 a.m., July 31-Aug. 3, at Tim Rooney Stadium on L&C’s Godfrey Campus, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey.

The registration fee is $135, but those who register by July 5 will receive 30 percent off with code lc30 (case sensitive).

For more information, email info@eliteft.com. To register, go to www.eliteft.com/lewis-clark-community-college-summer-camp.

