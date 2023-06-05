GODFREY – Illinois State Representative Amy Elik will be the keynote speaker at Lewis and Clark Community College’s Adult Education high school graduation, formerly GED®graduation, on June 8.

Elik sponsored the bill that recognizes a general education degree (GED®) as a State of Illinois High School Diploma. It went into law Jan. 1 of this year. Her sponsorship earned her recognition from the Coalition on Adult Basic Education (COABE) for not only helping to erase the stigma of a high school equivalency diploma versus a high school diploma, but also reducing the cost of exams for adult education students.

For these reasons, L&C Associate Dean of Adult Education Valorie Harris said Elik is the perfect speaker for this event.

“The change inspires our students to succeed knowing their achievement will be recognized and valued by employers and colleges, regardless of the path they took to earn their diploma,” she said.

This year’s student speaker will be Madison Flannery, a 2022 graduate.

The ceremony will begin at 7 p.m., Thursday, June 8, in the Ann Whitney Olin Theater at L&C’s Hatheway Cultural Center on the Godfrey Campus.

Graduating students are asked to check in at 6 p.m. in the Hatheway Gallery, where they will be fitted for caps and gowns. Each graduate will be given a tassel as a keepsake.

Those wishing to attend the ceremony are asked to RSVP by calling (618) 468-4141.

For more information on how to earn a State of Illinois High School Diploma, contact Adult Education Outreach Specialist Jill Dupy at (618) 468-4149

