



GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College’s Adult Education department took 15 students and 8 staff members when it completed its annual trip to Springfield for Legislative Awareness Day, April 12.

The Illinois Adult and Continuing Educators Association (IACEA) hosted the sixteenth annual Awareness Day, which included 400 adult education and literacy students and staff from programs across the state, who converged on the Capitol in Springfield to raise awareness of the need and effectiveness of adult education and literacy programs in Illinois.

“Legislative Awareness Day is an opportunity for students from adult education programs from across the state of Illinois to visit the capital and communicate with legislators about the importance of funding adult education,” said L&C Transition Coordinator Kim Schweiker. “These advocates encouraged legislators to provide the funding necessary to continue these services.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Adult Education programs taught students about government and advocacy prior to this day to prepare them to see government in action. Students and staff learned where their legislators’ offices are located and many talked with them in person. The day culminated with a rally in the Rotunda.

Student speakers shared heartwarming messages describing their stories and how Illinois Adult Education has worked and is working for them.

“It’s exciting to see students and staff come together from across the state to demonstrate their support of this great cause and to feel a part of the legislative process,” said Val Harris, Co-Chair of IACEA’s Legislative Committee and L&C’s Associate Dean of Adult Educaiton. “This event is a wonderful demonstration of our association’s advocacy efforts.”

To learn more about L&C’s Adult Education department, please visit www.lc.edu/adulted.

More like this: