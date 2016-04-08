Name: Layne Allan Ackerman

Parents: Allison and Andrew Ackerman of Godfrey

Birth weight: 7 lbs 8 oz

Birth Length: 20.5 inches

Time : 12:25

Date: 4/4/2016

Hospital: OSF St. Anthonys

Siblings: Greyson Singleton (2)

Grandparents: Cyndi Smith, Godfrey; Jennifer Ackerman, Blanco, TX

Great Grandparents: Charlotte Simms, Godfrey

