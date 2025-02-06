CHICAGO - The U.S. Department of Justice has initiated a lawsuit against the state of Illinois and the city of Chicago, alleging that their “sanctuary” policies obstruct federal immigration enforcement. The suit names several officials, including Illinois Governor JB Pritzker, Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson, and Chicago Police Superintendent Larry Snelling, among others.

The 23-page lawsuit asserts that state laws are “designed to and in fact interfere with and discriminate against the federal government’s enforcement of federal immigration law in violation of the Supremacy Clause of the United States Constitution.” It contends that both Pritzker and Johnson, in their official capacities, claim to share an interest with the federal government in enforcing immigration laws to facilitate the removal of offenders from the United States.

According to the lawsuit, “The challenged provisions of Illinois, Chicago, and Cook County law reflect their intentional effort to obstruct the Federal Government’s enforcement of federal immigration law and to impede consultation and communication between federal, state, and local law enforcement officials that is necessary for federal officials to carry out federal immigration law and keep Americans safe.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Governor Pritzker has publicly opposed the Trump administration’s immigration policies, stating, “Let there be no doubt we will stand up for all of our children and families. We will follow our state laws that protect the immigrant communities that live, work, and thrive in Illinois.”

The suit highlights that Illinois policies, including the TRUST Act, the Way Forward Act, the Welcoming City Ordinance, and a Cook County ordinance, hinder local authorities from cooperating with U.S. Customs and Immigration Enforcement (ICE). The TRUST Act, enacted in 2017, prohibits law enforcement from detaining individuals based solely on their immigration status and restricts officers from questioning a person’s immigration status. It also requires a court order for law enforcement to transfer a detainee into federal custody.

Similarly, Chicago’s Welcoming City Ordinance prohibits police from responding to ICE requests regarding an individual’s custody status or contact information and prevents authorities from arresting individuals based on their immigration status. The lawsuit claims these laws violate the Supremacy Clause of the U.S. Constitution and complicate federal efforts to arrest and detain dangerous criminals.

More like this: