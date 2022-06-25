BREESE - Eli Lawrence had two hits and an RBI, starting pitcher Logan Bogard walked three and struck out six and Alton Post 126's junior American Legion baseball team scored in the bottom of the seventh to take a 5-4 win over Trenton Post 778 in the first game of a weekend tournament in Breese.

The junior Legionnaires have now split their last eight games, going 4-4, and are now 2-1 in one of their busiest parts of the schedule.

Alton took the lead in the second with three runs to go up 3-0, but the Gators countered with a run in the top of the third before Alton restored their three-run cushion by scoring once in the home half of the fourth to go ahead 4-1.

Trenton rallied with two runs in the fifth, then tied it in the sixth with a single run before the junior Legionnaires walked it off in the bottom of the seventh with the winning run to make the 5-4 final score.

To go along with Lawrence's showing at the plate, William Frasier, Jr., Camden Siebert and Reece Girth each had a hit and RBI for Alton, while Dillan Cowan, Bogard, and Drake Champlin also picked up a hit apiece.

Bogard went five-and-a-third innings, allowing four runs on five hits, three of the runs earned, while Devon Barboza threw the last inning-and-a-third, allowing only one hit while walking one and fanning one to gain the win on the mound.

The junior Legionnaires will play in the tournament on Saturday and Sunday, then go to Piasa Southwestern's junior summer team for a Monday game at 5:30 p.m., then host the Bethalto B team at Lloyd Hopkins Field at Gordon Moore Park Wednesday night in a 5:30 p.m. start, then conclude their June schedule with a game at Trenton Thursday night, starting at 7 p.m.

Alton then plays Bethalto in a doubleheader July 2 at the Bethalto Sports Complex, with games starting at 10 a.m. and 12 noon, then hosts East St. Louis July 5 and the Bethalto A team on July 6, both games starting at 6 p.m.

