SPRINGFIELD – Lawmakers returned to Springfield this week for the fall veto session and will return on November 29th to finish up work for the 102nd General Assembly. Agenda items include making clarifications to the SAFE-T Act to ensure proper implementation and new member orientation.

"I was happy to see my colleagues in Springfield this week and I'm eager to get back after the Thanksgiving holiday to get some important work done for the people of Illinois," said House Speaker Emanuel "Chris" Welch. "I'm honored by the trust and confidence the Democratic Caucus has placed in me to lead them for another two years as Speaker of the House, and I'm excited to welcome many new House members to the State Capitol."

House Democrats will welcome 12 new members for the 103rd General Assembly. Next week they will complete new member orientation where they will familiarize themselves with the legislative process, the House's rules and traditions, and receive the necessary training to ensure they are able to serve their constituency successfully.

"These new members are going to absorb a lot of information, but it's an exciting experience for them," said Speaker Welch. "The incoming freshman class of the 103rd General Assembly will always share a bond, and this training creates a neutral environment for Republicans and Democrats to learn more about each other and how they can work together in the future."

House Democrats' 2nd Annual Job Fair in Springfield this Friday.

House Speaker Emanuel "Chris" Welch is hosting the second annual job fair at the Illinois State Capitol on Friday, November 18th from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. in Room 114.

The Office of the Speaker is actively recruiting for legislative coordinators, policy analysts, communications specialists, attorneys, IT professionals, and more.

"After the success of last year's event, I am looking forward to another job fair that allows us to attract the best and brightest Illinois has to offer," said House Speaker Welch, and I'm grateful I get to lead by example as the Speaker of the House."

Nearly 100 applicants attended the in-person event in 2021 and more than 500 resumes were collected for open positions. Applicants ranged in age from college students to retirees looking to reenter the workforce. In addition to the in-person event, 100 people registered for the virtual option that was also offered due to COVID-19 concerns.

To register for this year's event, please visit:

IL-House-2022-Job-Fair. eventbrite.com.

