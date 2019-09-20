SPRINGFIELD – State lawmakers will join diabetes advocates and patients directly impacted by out of control insulin costs at a press conference on Monday to urge support for new legislation aimed at reducing these costs.

Senate Bill 667 – introduced by State Senator Andy Manar (D-Bunker Hill) – would cap out-of-pocket insulin expenses at $100 for a 30-day supply.

According to the American Diabetes Association, there are over 30 million Americans who have diabetes, 7.4 million of which require prescription insulin every day to survive. However, the increasing costs associated with the medication have led many patients to ration their supply or seek care outside of the country.

Manar will be joined by at the press event by State Sen. Rachelle Crowe (D-Glen Carbon), Sen. Christopher Belt (D-Centreville), State Rep. Monica Bristow (D-Alton) and State Rep. Katie Stuart (D-Edwardsville).

Who: State Senator Andy Manar, State Senator Christopher Belt, State Senator Rachelle Crowe, State Representative Monica Bristow, State Representative Katie Stuart, diabetes health advocates and patients directly affected by high insulin costs

What: Press conference in support of Senate Bill 667, a measure that would decrease out-of-pocket insulin costs

When: 10:00 a.m. Monday, September 23

Where: Senior Services Plus, 2603 N Rodgers Ave., Alton, IL 62002