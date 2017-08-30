SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Transportation, Illinois State Police and nearly 200 local Illinois law enforcement agencies are urging motorists to celebrate Labor Day responsibly as part of the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” enforcement campaign. Police will be out in force during the heavily traveled holiday weekend conducting roadside safety checks and impaired-driving patrols to reduce traffic fatalities and injuries.

“To achieve our goal of zero fatalities on Illinois roads, alcohol- and drug-impaired driving must stop,” said Priscilla Tobias, director of IDOT’s Office of Program Development. “Please, if you are on the road over the Labor Day weekend, drive sober and buckle up, every trip you take.”

Last year’s Labor Day weekend was the deadliest in five years. Twenty-three people lost their lives in motor vehicle crashes in Illinois; seven of those 23 individuals died in a crash involving at least one driver who tested positive for alcohol.

“We want everyone to have a safe and enjoyable Labor Day holiday weekend,” said Illinois State Police Director Leo P. Schmitz. “Police officers and other emergency responders will be out working to keep our citizens safe. If you see an emergency vehicle, remember it’s the law to slow down and move over if you can do so safely.”

To avoid a tragic crash or an impaired driving arrest during this Labor Day weekend, remember to:

• Plan ahead. Designate a sober driver before going out and give that person your keys.

• Call a taxi, use a ride-sharing service or mass transit, or call a sober friend or family member to get you home safely if you are impaired.

• Promptly report impaired drivers you see on the roadways to law enforcement by pulling over and dialing 911.

• Make sure everyone in your vehicle wears a seat belt. It is your best defense in a crash.

The “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” crackdown began Aug. 21 and runs through Sept. 5. It is supported with federal highway safety dollars made available through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation, and supported by the Illinois State Police and local law enforcement agencies throughout Illinois.

