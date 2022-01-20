FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS - A large law enforcement presence has been stationed at St. Clair Square in Fairview Heights.

There is a report of a shooting at the mall. Fairview Heights, Belleville, Shiloh, Swansea, Casey, Smith K-9, and Medstar EMS have been reportedly called to the scene.

People are asked for the time being to stay clear of the area.

Two people are supposedly in custody in regard to the incident at the scene.

